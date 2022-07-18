- Advertisement -

Three cyclists from Houston will once again be participating in the Cops For Cancer Tour De North.

From September 14 to 20 riders will be cycling from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake.

Cst. Harry Dhaliwal will once again be participating, which will be his third year.

He added that all proceeds that are raised will be going towards children with pediatric cancer and for cancer research.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Dhaliwal said participating in the ride is rewarding.

“Kids having to deal with something like this and some life habilitating so, if all I have to do is ride my bike and raise some money I think I can do that,” he said.

Dhaliwal added that he will be joined by two other riders, Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan.

He also said what he is looking forward to while participating in the tour.

“I’m looking forward to travelling through the communities and meeting some of our sponsors and children and then some of the families of survivors,” Dhaliwal said.

- Advertisement -

He added that fundraising is in full swing for the riders.

Earlier this month a barbeque was held and in August they will be hosting the bike and bail at the Houston RCMP Detachment.

Dhaliwal said the event was successful last year during the Prince George to Prince Rupert tour.

As of this afternoon (Jul 18), Dhaliwal has raised $2850, Jones has raised $3576 and Sullivan has raised $702.

Anyone wishing to donate can attend a local fundraiser or donate on the Tour De North website.