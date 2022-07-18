- Advertisement -

BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating an incident that left one man dead over the weekend near Houston.

Police were called to Highway 16 near Irrigation Lake Road and Snake Nation Road on Saturday evening (Jul 16) at around 6:30 where a man was being treated for medical distress.

Emergency responders were already on the scene where RCMP learned that a 40 year-old man from Winnipeg had been run over by a pickup truck.

He was transported to hospital in Smithers where he died a short time later.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident, especially occupants of a pick up truck that stopped well behind the incident around the time it occurred.

No other details about the pick up truck are known at this time.

Anyone with information or has any dashcam footage is being asked to contact Sergeant Shawn McLaughlin with Terrace BCHP at 250-638-7438.