Ottawa will advance $870-million to the BC government, to speed up repairs in the wake of last last year’s fires and floods.

It’s part of the five-billion dollars promised by the federal government to renovate and improve protections, to cope with environmental disasters.

BC’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the funding will be used to repair public and private infrastructure, such as roads, highways, and flood protection.

But he adds some can also be used to improve protection against environmental threats.

That means some highways will be rebuilt so they’re better protected against floods.

-With files from Vista National Newswire