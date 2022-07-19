- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre says there has been a downturn in fire activity after the region saw an increase in wildfires in the Cassiar Fire Zone.

According to Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas, there are many fire crews in that fire zone battling fires that continue to burn in that area.

She added that there continues to be fire crews on standby within each fire zone to respond to any new wildfires that may appear.

According to Thomas, it is not expected that new fires will pop up due to the recent change in weather conditions.

She said it is worth recognizing the work that the fire crews are doing to battle the blazes.

“We’ve had really excellent success with initial attacks, our crews have called out 31 wildfires since July 1and so I think their hard work really shows in these numbers,” Thomas said.

She added that this recent precipitation the fire centre has been experiencing will be good for preventing wildfires.

Thomas also said this year there was a below average amount of fire starts.

“More recently we have been back to the cooler temperatures and the rain which has certainly been helpful and has really bolstered the good work that crews have been doing,” she said.

As of this afternoon (Tuesday) there are seven wildfires burning in the fire centre all within the Cassiar Fire Zone.