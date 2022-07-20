- Advertisement -

The union representing support staff at WestJet Airlines in Vancouver and Calgary say their 700 employees could be on strike by Wednesday of next week.

UNIFOR represents baggage handlers, customer service staff, and service employees.

It says the workers have voted 98 per cent in favour of a walkout if a new agreement isn’t reached in time.

Wages and working conditions are the main issues.

WestJet says it’s working on a backup plan in case some of its workers walk off the job next week.

WestJet officials say the vote is a common step in the labour negotiation process and wasn’t unexpected adding the airline is committed to continuing negotiations.

-With files from Vista National Newswire