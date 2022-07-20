- Advertisement -

BC’s NDP leadership race finally has a declared candidate, and he may end up being the only one in the running to succeed John Horgan as premier.

Attorney General David Eby announced his intentions last night (Tuesday), and he says he has the support of many of the party’s MLA’s.

Several other prominent New Democrats have already announced they won’t be running, and some have thrown their support behind Eby.

The Green party says it’s disappointed there won’t be a true leadership contest.

The nominations close on October 4th with the new leader to replace John Horgan to be announced on December 3rd.

-With Files from Vista National Newswire