Drivers in Smithers can expect significant changes to traffic patterns and parking control along King Street between Highway 16 and Railway Avenue.

This is as the Town is starting the establishment of the King Street Cycling Spine later this summer.

It is the first of two projects designed to create a new east to west cycling corridor.

The cycling lanes will be 1.45 metres wide and separated from traffic with a 0.5 metre wide painted buffer will be installed on both sides of King Street.

Additionally, a yellow curb and no stopping/ no parking signs will prohibit parking along both sides of King Street.

The new bike lanes and restrictions are anticipated to come into effect by late summer.

According to the Town, part 2 of the project will extend the east-west cycling spine along upper Main Street between Highway 16 and 16th Avenue.

This is planned to begin in 2023.

The Town also said that cycling and accessibility improvements are being planned for Third Avenue between King Street and Queen Street.