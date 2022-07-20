- Advertisement -

A Houston runner will be joining more than 2000 athletes attending the BC Summer Games this weekend in Prince George.

Ella Opdendries is competing in the 100m, 200m, high jump and 4x 100 metre relay.

She will be included in the Northwest Zone which is one of the eight different zones competing at the games.

Opdendries said that preparing for the games has been challenging.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“Our school doesn’t have proper stuff in Houston, so that’s why I come here [in Smithers] to train more,” she said.

This is her first year running track and while she was participating in a track meet in Prince Rupert where she was approached by a BC Summer Games representative who invited her to the games.

Her dad Brent will also be joining her at the games as her assistant coach.

Brent added to prep for the games there has been a lot of travel for training.

Ella is not the only Houston runner in the games, Abnar Wanyahmah will also be attending.

- Advertisement -

Brent said that he is proud of both Ella and Abnar.

“They’ve ran their hearts out and they are working hard to get to where they are, so I hope they do well,” he said.

Brent added he is looking forward to seeing the different athletes during the games.

The games officially launch tomorrow (Thursday) and will run until July 24.