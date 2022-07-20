- Advertisement -

ICBC is reporting a concerning trend for crashes in the Smithers area.

Data released by the insurance company found that since 2017 there have been 397 crashes at different intersections in Smithers.

The intersection with the largest number of crashes within the last five years is Highway 16, King Street and the turning lane with 31 crashes.

The second worst intersection in the community is Highway 16, North Business Frontage Road and Queen Street with 19 crashes.

Meanwhile, in 2021 20 crashes were reported in Smithers that resulted in an injury or fatality and 36 crashes that were reported resulted in property damage.

In Burns Lake, the data found there were 119 crashes reported over the last five years.

The worst intersection in that community is Centre Street, Francois Lake, Offramp and Highway 16 and Onramp and Highway 16 with 10 crashes.

Meanwhile, in Houston 104 crashes were seen over the last five years.

The worst intersection for crashes is Highway 16, Tweedie Ave and Tweedie Ave North.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes is not considered as the worst communities for crashes in the North Central region.

Prince George is being identified as having the most number of top crash intersections in the North.

Provincially, the Lower Mainland has the highest number of crashes with 65,000 in 2021.

The data was collected by reports made to ICBC by insured vehicle owners, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The full report by each community can be found on ICBC’s website.