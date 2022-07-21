- Advertisement -

Support for compulsory COVID-19 protection has tumbled in Canada, even as a new wave surges across the country.

A survey, from the Angus Reid Institute, shows 51 percent of Canadians would support mask mandates now.

That’s down from 72 percent in February.

Only 25 percent would now support vaccine passports, to prove your inoculation status….compared to 70 percent in September of last year.

The poll does find that 74 percent of those asked believe that face masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Support for mask mandates is the highest in Ontario and B-C, at 55 percent.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire