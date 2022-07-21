- Advertisement -

E-Comm has launched a public education campaign to try to cut down on the number of accidental calls that come through.

The provincial agency responsible for most 9-1-1 emergency services in B-C says 20 percent of the calls they receive are pocket-dials.

The agency says that costs time because 9-1-1 call-takers must still determine whether there’s an emergency underway.

That means possible delays for legitimate calls.

E-Comm officials say that, if you do get a call-back from 9-1-1, you should answer it.

It’s the emergency operator checking to see if you’re OK.

