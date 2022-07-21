- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General isn’t commenting on the request by the Williams Lake First Nation for an independent public inquiry into the death of Rojun Alphonse, who took his life during a police incident.

The province, in an e-mail response, said the Independent Investigations Office is mandated to conduct an investigation into this incident and that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

As such, it says they can’t comment at this time.

The Ministry goes on to say that the BC Government’s Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act tabled its report back on April 28th and that they are now carefully analyzing the recommendations to determine where they align with existing initiatives and what work can be started.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It adds that the ministry has been working with Indigenous leadership organizations to discuss how they want to be engaged in policy priorities, and that engagement is expected to begin next month to help inform future consultations on how to meet the new vision for policing and public safety in BC.

Williams Lake First Nation held a news conference requesting a public inquiry earlier this week.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff