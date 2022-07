- Advertisement -

One gold medal is already coming back to Smithers on the first day of the BC Summer Games.

Amelia Mosumgaard of Smithers won the medal in the Boys/Girls Dressage event of Equestrian.

Ella Parker of Maple Ridge (Fraser Valley) won silver, and Emilia Thrift of Vancouver (Vancouver-Coastal) won Bronze.

More Dressage events will be held in Equestrian on Days 2 and 3 of the Games.

Full results for the games can be found here.