HomeNewsBC Summer Games officially underway
FeaturedNews

BC Summer Games officially underway

By Brendan Pawliw
Two-time Olympic Medalist Meryeta O'Dine lit the torch to kick off the BC Summer Games in Prince George (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)
The opening ceremony is complete and the torch is lit.

The BC Summer Games are officially underway in Prince George!

The opening ceremonies Thursday night were hosted by Global BC’s Jay Janower.

Global BC’s Jay Janower gets ready to throw a beach ball back to the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Lheidli T’enneh Chief Dolleen Logan and Elder Darlene McIntosh started by welcoming the athletes to the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh.

Lhiedli T’enneh Chief Doleen Logan and Elder Darlene McIntosh welcome BC Games athletes to the unceded territory of the Lhiedli T’enneh (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Mayor Lyn Hall, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Melanie Mark, and two-time Olympic Medalist Meryeta O’Dine also spoke during the ceremony.

BC Games Host Society President Renee McCloskey said they’re feeling a great sense of excitement.

“You’re seeing the kid’s faces, you can feel it in the air,” McCloskey said.

“They’re really excited to be here, it’s just a really awesome feeling and I think it’s a great day for our community.”

BC Games Host Society President Renee McCloskey speaks during the BC Summer Games opening ceremonies (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

McCloskey is encouraging everyone in Prince George to come out and cheer on the athletes.

“They’ve come a long way and they’ve worked really hard to get here,” she said.

“It’d be awesome to give them that community support.”

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Results for all events can be found here.

A packed house at the CN Centre for the opening ceremonies of the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

with files from Darin Bain, MyPGNow.com staff

