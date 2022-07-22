- Advertisement -

The B.C. government said it hopes other provinces follow its lead and cancels agreements with the Canada Border Services Agency to hold migrants in provincially-run jails.

The province has given the required 12-months notice to the federal agency to cancel their deal.

B-C’s Public Safety Minister, Mike Farnworth, added there are aspects of the arrangement that does not align with their commitment to upholding human rights

standards.

The province’s human rights commissioner, Kasari Govender, stated the vast majority of migrants held in jail are there for administrative reasons, not because they’re criminals and that’s unjust and inhumane.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire