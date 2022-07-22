Listen Live

Planned power outage to occur in Houston this weekend

By Lindsay Newman
BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)
More than 2,000 customers will be without power this weekend in Houston.

On Sunday (Jul 24), planned work is being done on BC Hydro’s equipment.

This outage will impact the community of Houston and the Houston Sawmill.

The power will be out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Jul 26) 750 customers will be without power in Granisle.

This is also for planned maintenance on equipment and will affect the area of Babine Substation Granisle.

