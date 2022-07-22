- Advertisement -

More than 2,000 customers will be without power this weekend in Houston.

On Sunday (Jul 24), planned work is being done on BC Hydro’s equipment.

This outage will impact the community of Houston and the Houston Sawmill.

The power will be out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Jul 26) 750 customers will be without power in Granisle.

This is also for planned maintenance on equipment and will affect the area of Babine Substation Granisle.