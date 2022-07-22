- Advertisement -

Members of the 2003 men’s world junior hockey championship team are under investigation for an alleged group sexual assault.

Hockey Canada says it learned of the accusations on Thursday

night after it was contacted by a reporter seeking comment on the alleged assault.

Halifax Regional Police were contacted immediately because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.

Sport Canada has also been contacted.

The new accusations come as Hockey Canada continues to deal with the fallout of how it handled sexual assault allegations in London against the 2018 team and the out-of-court settlement that followed.

London Police has announced today it is reopening reopened a criminal investigation into the 2018 assault.

-With files from the Vista national wire