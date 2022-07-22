- Advertisement -

A heat event is expected to be headed for most of BC next week including the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

It is anticipated that temperatures could reach the early to mid thirty mark by Wednesday (Jul 27).

According to Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, a ridge of high pressure is anticipated to intensify which could lead to a heat warning.

He said that it is not looking as intense as the heat dome the province saw last year.

“Anytime we’re approaching heat warning criteria that threat of heat related illness is there so, certainly we want to prepare ahead of time, make sure we know how to keep ourselves cool and hydrated,” Sekhon said.

He added that this weekend temperatures will be in the low to mid 20’s with the possibility of some showers on Sunday (Jul 24).

Sekhon also said it is possible that the region could break some records next week.

“It’s not looking like that it’s going to be too far off from records but certainly a few records are possible,” he said.

Sekhon added it is important to stay cool during the heat event.

Some things he recommends is staying cool in an air conditioned space or cooling centre, staying hydrated and to take a cool water soak.

He is also reminding people to check in with people during the heat especially those who are most vulnerable.