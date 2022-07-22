- Advertisement -

Category 2 and Category 3 fires will be prohibited across the Northwest Fire Centre as of noon on Thursday (July 28).

According to the NWFC, elevated temperatures are being called for throughout the weekend and into next week which is causing an increase in fire danger.

BCWS Staff said the prohibition is in effect to help reduce the wildfire risk and to protect public safety.

Other activities are also included in the prohibition such as:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Binary exploding targets

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Air curtain burners

Meanwhile, the order does not apply to campfires half a metre high by half a metre wide and to cooking stokes that use gas, propane and briquettes.

The prohibition will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on October 15 or until it is rescinded.

Anyone found in violation of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or may be fined $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.