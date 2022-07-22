- Advertisement -
Day 2 of the BC Summer Games is in the books.
Vancouver-Coastal is on top of the medal count with 51.
The Cariboo-North East and the North West zones are tied at sixth with 11 medals each.
At the end of Day 2, the standings are:
- Vancouver-Coastal, 51 medals: 18 gold, 19 silver, 14 bronze
- Fraser Valley, 47 medals: 13 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze
- Vancouver Island-Central Coast, 41 medals: 17 gold, 13 silver, 11 bronze
- Thompson-Okanagan, 32 medals: 9 gold, 15 silver, 8 bronze
- Fraser River, 25 medals: 9 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze
- North West, 11 medals: 5 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze
- Cariboo-North East, 11 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze
- Kootenays, 6 medals: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
North West Day 2 Medals:
Athletics:
Ricky Schonbachler of Terrace took bronze in the Boys 300m.
Triathlon:
Birdie Hikisch of Smithers grabbed a pair of bronzes in Triathlon. One in the Girls 16-17 Triathlon and one in the Duathlon.
Luke Block of Terrace also took bronze in the Boys 16-17 Duathlon.
Swimming:
Jacob Van Horne of Kitimat was golden in swimming today.
He took gold in the Boys 50m Breaststroke and the Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay.
