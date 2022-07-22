Listen Live

Vancouver-Coastal on top of medal count after Day 2 of BC Summer Games

By Darin Bain
A Vancouver-Coastal player delivers a pass during the BC Summer Games (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)
Day 2 of the BC Summer Games is in the books.

Vancouver-Coastal is on top of the medal count with 51.

The Cariboo-North East and the North West zones are tied at sixth with 11 medals each.

The North West Zone (purple) shakes hands with the Fraser Valley after a rugby game (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

At the end of Day 2, the standings are:

  1. Vancouver-Coastal, 51 medals: 18 gold, 19 silver, 14 bronze
  2. Fraser Valley, 47 medals: 13 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze
  3. Vancouver Island-Central Coast, 41 medals: 17 gold, 13 silver, 11 bronze
  4. Thompson-Okanagan, 32 medals: 9 gold, 15 silver, 8 bronze
  5. Fraser River, 25 medals: 9 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze
  6. North West, 11 medals: 5 gold, 1 silver, 5  bronze
  7. Cariboo-North East, 11 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze
  8. Kootenays, 6 medals: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze
An athlete crosses the finish line in the Special Olympics Mixed 4X100 Relay (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

North West Day 2 Medals:

Athletics:

Ricky Schonbachler of Terrace took bronze in the Boys 300m.

Triathlon:

Birdie Hikisch of Smithers grabbed a pair of bronzes in Triathlon. One in the Girls 16-17 Triathlon and one in the Duathlon.

Luke Block of Terrace also took bronze in the Boys 16-17 Duathlon.

Swimming:

Jacob Van Horne of Kitimat was golden in swimming today.

He took gold in the Boys 50m Breaststroke and the Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay.

Proud parents and siblings watch as the athletes receive their medals in Athletics (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

 

 

