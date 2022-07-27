- Advertisement -

Environment Canada is predicting the heat wave currently stretching across most of the province will peak over the next few days.

Temperatures in the southern Interior are expected to reach close to 40 degrees today through

Friday.

Farther north, including Prince George, Vanderhoof, and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, residents can expect highs in the mid-30s.

Health officials are reminding you to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade as much as possible.

They add you should keep a special eye on children and the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the effects of the

heat.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire