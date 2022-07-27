- Advertisement -

A cooling centre has been set up in Smithers for those battling the heat.

The Salvation Army on Main Street will be open four days a week for those looking to cool down from the warm temperatures that are expected.

Cold water, beverages and pre packaged snacks will be available.

Hours for the cooling centre are Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A heat warning was issued on Monday (Jul 25) for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes as temperatures are anticipated to reach the mid thirties.