A spokesperson for Pope Francis’s visit said Canada’s archbishops are working with the Vatican on a new statement concerning the Doctrine of Discovery.

The doctrine is series of papal orders stretching back to the 15th century that justified the seizure of lands outside of Europe because they were occupied by non-Christians.

Many indigenous leaders say recognition of the doctrine’s impact is necessary to move on with reconciliation.

Pope Francis again expressed his “deep shame and sorrow” over the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system yesterday.

Speaking in Quebec City, the pontiff said Catholic communities are committed to promoting indigenous cultures, languages, and customs in the spirit of the U-N’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire