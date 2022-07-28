- Advertisement -

The leadership of Hockey Canada is coming under increasing pressure to resign, after admitting millions of dollars in players’ fees were used to settle allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

They told the Commons Heritage Committee yesterday that nine settlements have been paid out since 1989, costing 7.6-million dollars.

Most of that, 6.8-million, was for settlements involving Graham James, a former junior hockey coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in 1997.

But it does not include the settlement of a 2018 case involving a woman who had accused members of the national junior hockey team of sexual assault.

The co-chair of the committee, Conservative MP John Nater stated it’s clear that new leadership is needed at the

organization.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire