Two people were arrested along the Morice River Forest Service Road near Houston following a traffic stop at the 44 kilometre mark.

On Tuesday (July 26), police stopped a vehicle while conducting routine patrols after it was subject to several complaints last week.

RCMP said while interacting with the occupants and attempting to obtain information from the driver, a male passenger began to blast an air horn towards the officers.

They said this was an effort to prevent the investigation.

He was then arrested for Mischief and Obstruction and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

According to police, around 30 people from a nearby encampment surrounded the police car to block it from leaving with the man.

RCMP added several individuals climbed the car, rocked it and one person kicked the vehicle while others attempted to assist the man to escape.

Officers from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers were called in to assist and once they arrived the group returned to their camp and police were able to depart and transport the man to the Houston detachments.

A news release also said that several individuals attended the detachment in support of the arrested man where police recognized one woman who participated in the surrounding of the police vehicle.

She was identified as the woman who consistently banged on a drum repeatedly into the ear of a police officer.

She was arrested for Mischief, for damaging a police vehicle and Assault of a Police Officer, for banding a drum near an officer’s head.

It was also believed that the woman was responsible for kicking upon a police vehicle, causing damage but upon further investigation it was found she was not the same person.

RCMP added efforts are being made to locate and arrest the person responsible for the Mischief.

Chief Superintendent, Gold Commander of the Community-Industry Response Group John Brewer said that the officers on the scene displayed professionalism and patience on the scene.

“The officers are trained to ensure that everyone’s right to engage in lawful, peaceful and safe protest is protected. However, situations like these when attempts to intimidate and harass the police while executing their duties will not be tolerated. Violence is criminal and we will take action against anyone participating in these unlawful practices,” he said.

The woman was released with conditions to not be within 5 metres of a police vehicle and not to utilize a noise making device that can cause harm within 10 metres of a police officer.

The arrested individuals are expected to be in court on October 24.