- Advertisement -

Category 2 and Category 3 fires are no longer allowed within the Northwest Fire Centre.

The prohibition took effect today (Thursday) at noon because of elevated temperatures and dry conditions.

According to the fire centre this is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety.

Included in the prohibition are:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Binary exploding targets

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size

Air curtain burners

This ban does not include campfires that are half a metre high by half-metre wide or cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This will remain in effect until noon on October 15 or until weather conditions are favourable.

Additionally, the province is advising residents to be prepared for the risk of wildfires over the long weekend.

As of this afternoon (Thursday), there are seven wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre,