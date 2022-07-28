- Advertisement -

Police are looking to the public for help in locating a missing couple in their 60’s travelling from the Yukon.

Owen and Susan Konski were reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) after they have not been heard from since July 19.

According to police, they were travelling from Whitehorse, YK to Fort McMurray, AB through northern BC.

They were last seen around July 20 or 21 in Whitehorse before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

They are believed to be travelling a white 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate and towing a fifth wheel travel trailer.

The trailer is being described as about 30’ long.

Owen and Susan are believed to be travelling back to Alberta and police have done patrols in areas along the highway and followed up on other leads without locating the couple.

Susan is described as:

White long hair

Green eyes

5’6

Owen is described as:

Caucasion

Medium length gray/white hair

Gray eyes

A goatee

Wears glasses

Anyone with information is being asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.