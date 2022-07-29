- Advertisement -

Frozen North, the Smithers Chamber of Commerce ice cream stand is back in Central Park for the summer but it has gone through an upgrade.

It is run by the summer students at the chamber and is now being known as a farm to fork food space.

It will now feature things like kombucha, coffee, sandwiches while still serving ice cream.

Summer student Savannah Parsons said changing the parlor to a food space i a way to make the trailer as local as possible.

“Almost all of our menu items are locally produced from kitchens and growers and producers across the region, if not right here in Smithers,” she said.

Parsons added that while their ice cream is still purchased by Chapmans Ice Cream they added honey that is made by Bulkley Valley Hive and Honey.

The Smithers Chamber hosted a Frozen North launch party for chamber members this afternoon (Friday).

She also said while the official launch was today they held a soft launch earlier this month.

“The response from all of our local patrons has been absolutely amazing, we’re consistently busy, having people asking questions about what our project is, really enjoying the food,” Parsons said.

She added the students are hoping to keep rozen North as the farm to fork food space with the possibility of having it in the fall and winter.

Frozen North is open seven days a week from 11 a.m until 7 p.m.