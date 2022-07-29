- Advertisement -

A new children’s book has been released by a Smithers local.

Trever Morris’s Penelope was released in May which is a book about his daughter when she was three years old.

According to Morris, he wrote the book a few years ago and he teamed up with another Smithers local Araceli O’Coffey for the illustrations.

This is not the first book he has written, he wrote The Boy Who Wandered Off, which was released in 2016.

He said both books were written while he went on a writing binge.

“I actually wrote those back to back so, I wrote about five books and then I was like okay so, now I have to take the next step and turn these into books and publish them,” Morris said.

He added that there is another book that is in the works.

Morris also said there has been a strong reception to the book.

“People seem to really like it and I’ve done a couple of classroom readings and I’ll be doing more of those as well,” he said.

According to Morris, he is in the process of releasing another book with the publishing process expected to start later this year.

He added that it is anticipated his third book will be released in spring 2023.

Penelope is available on Amazon and Mills Interior Stationary in Smithers with more local stores to have the book soon.