Moderna vaccine now being offered to children five years and under in BC

By Brendan Pawliw
Launa Antolovichsits with her daughter Violet Antolovich, 9, as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Calgary, Alta., on November 26, 2021. Leah Hennel / AHS
Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin today (Tuesday) for B-C children between the ages of six months and five years.

The inoculations are one-quarter the adult dosage of Moderna’s vaccine a second shot will be offered eight weeks later.

Provincial health officials say young children who have contracted COVID-19 should still be vaccinated…..but they should wait until eight weeks after the onset of their symptoms or a positive test result.

About 208-thousand children in B-C are eligible.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

