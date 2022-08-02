- Advertisement -

Local latin musician Alex Cuba has been honoured by the Smithers community for his lifetime achievements in the music industry.

A mural was painted for the singer on the Carlyle Shepherd and Associated building at 1235 Main Street in the downtown core.

The mural was painted by Facunda Gastiazoro and was a way to showcase the variety of awards won by Cuba including his 2022 Grammy Award.

Tourism Smithers said that this also recognizes the influence he has had on the local music and arts community.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“Words are not enough to express the immense gratitude that I feel, the decision to paint this mural was not only a celebration of my grammy win, but also art in general and that can only form an even better community,” Alex Cuba said in a statement.

“I hope this inspires the many musicians of this town and beyond to keep creating, to keep chasing their dreams and never give up,” he added.

The mural was spearheaded by Smithers Tourism and the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce with the funding for the project made by the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.

Cuba’s latest album Mendo won a grammy earlier this year and he has been touring the community with the award.

Mendo was written and recorded at his home in Smithers during the COVID-19 pandemic.