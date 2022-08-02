- Advertisement -

The Forest Practices Board says it will be performing an audit on the forest planning and practices of Lake Babine Nation Forestry Ltd near Burns Lake.

The audit will be held during the week of Aug 8, 2022 on First Nations Woodland License N21 and will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out between August 1 to August 12.

According to the province, the audit area is located in the Nadina Natural Resource District, north of Burns Lake in the Lake Babine Nation.

The license has three separate operating areas on the west side of Babine Lake, covering 36,500 hectares and has an allowable annual cut of approximately 74,000 cubic metres.

A news release said that First Nations Woodland licenses are an area based, long-term forest tenure unique to First Nations.

It added the FNWL N21 is distinct because it extends through two timber supply areas, the Morice and Lakes.

When the audit work is completed, a report will be prepared and anyone that may be adversely affected by the findings will have a chance to respond.

A final report and recommendations will then be released to the public and government.