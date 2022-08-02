- Advertisement -

July is being recorded as a warm and wet month of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said that the region started the month on a warm note and finished on a hot note as well.

“We had an average temperature of about 16.7 degrees Celsius compared to the normal of 15.2 so, about a degree and a half warmer, so it’s about the ninth warmest on record,” he said.

Sekhon added that during the recent heat wave the region saw no daytime records were broken but on July 30 the highest overnight temperature was reported at 13.6 degrees compared to the previous record of 13.3.

As for precipitation, 60 millimetres fell compared to the average of 46 millimetres.

August is also anticipated to be warm following a cool down this week where temperatures will only reach the high teens and showers are expected.

Sekhon also said next week is when the region will start to see that ridge of high pressure.

“Early next week we could see mid to high twenties again for the Bulkley Valley and as we move further along into August we’re probably going to see a trend of above average temperatures,” he said.

Sekhon added that for the rest of the summer it is anticipated that temperatures will be warmer than average.