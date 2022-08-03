- Advertisement -

A pair of Indigenous communities in the north will have greater access to nutritious food through grants from food security projects.

According to the BC Government, the Stellat’en First Nation and Doig River First Nation will each receive $51,000 in provincial funding, part of $800,000 being distributed throughout the province via the Victoria Foundation’s Food Security – Provincial Initiatives Fund.

“Improving food security is an important priority for government,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“We’re investing in projects that strengthen local food systems and help provide fresh, healthy food for community members.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The funding will support the Stellat’en First Nation to develop its community garden, including the construction of a new greenhouse.

The Doig River First Nation will receive funding to expand its community garden project, which includes workshops, increasing garden capacity for individuals and families, and outreach to gardeners.

The new funding builds on the $3 million the Province provided to the Victoria Foundation in March 2019, which helped establish the Food Security – Provincial Initiatives Fund, and supported food security-related projects in B.C.

“Land-based programming led by Indigenous communities and organizations is vital to food security and Indigenous food sovereignty,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO, Victoria Foundation.

“This funding will expand and deepen the work already underway in communities, while also improving program sustainability.”