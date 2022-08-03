- Advertisement -

Two local First Nations have had their clean-energy projects funded by the province which will increase their clean-energy participation.

Kispiox Band received $30,000 to complete a community energy plan.

The province says this will establish baseline energy consumption, provide greater understanding of clean energy generation and efficiency opportunities and clarify community energy development.

Additionally, Witset First Nation received $150,000 to complete a small scale solar, residential metering project.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This would involve installing 20 small scale residential solar systems on Witset reserve lands, prioritizing vulnerable community members and helping the Nation reach its clean-energy goals.

This funding is made through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund which supports projects that promote energy efficiency and replace diesel dependency and renewable energy in areas like, solar, ocean thermal, wind energy, biomass, run of river hydro electric power and energy efficiency planning.

The province also said it is partnering with communities throughout B.C. to develop Indigenous-driven energy projects that align with CleanBC.