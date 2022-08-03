- Advertisement -

A local woman is looking to bring people together through an event that will allow participants to talk about their different perspectives.

Madeleine Ghatavi presented to Smithers Council last week about the Smithers Talks event and the possibility of the Town hosting the event.

She said that this is a partnership with My Country Talks which aims at getting people to connect through issues that divide them.

Councillor Casda Thomas said she is supportive of this project.

“I just want to say how glad I am that you came and spoke to us about this and I think you are absolutely right, we need more of this and I am happy to support you in whatever way that I can,” she said.

Ghatavi added the organization is from Germany and that no one in Canada has been approached by My Country Talks.

She also said she chose to bring this into Smithers because it’s her home community.

“I think it has a really unique brand of political patent because there’s a lot of energy in people here and more so than in other society’s so, I think it’s a good spot,” Ghatavi said.

She added that she came across this organization through a Ted Talk that she saw online.

Council will be discussing if they would like to provide a space for the event at next week’s council meeting.