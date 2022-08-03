- Advertisement -

Fourteen projects across the North have received funding to support social, health and community services.

The funding is for areas that are experiencing rapid economic growth.

A total of $1.3 million has been provided through the Northern Health Communities Fund for the projects.

Included in the funding is the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako which is receiving $76,948 for First Nations engagement.

The province said that this will increase the capacity of local and First Nations to work in unison in projects that will improve the health, social and economic outcomes of all residents in the region.

This would be done through a holistic, reconciliation- centered collaboration.

Additionally, the Regional District of Kitimat- Stikine also received some funding to hire more emergency services department staff, a new junior planning position and a communications coordinator.

The program is currently accepting applications for the next funding intakes with new projects announced until 2026.