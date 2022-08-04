- Advertisement -

Premier John Horgan is hoping there’ll be progress by the end of the summer on a new health care cost-sharing deal with the federal government.

Horgan says staff shortages in the medical profession aren’t unique to B.C., they’re being felt around the world.

It’s estimated almost a million people in our province don’t have a family doctor.

Horgan added the only way to solve the situation is for the federal government to increase its contributions to the cost.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Right now, Ottawa pays 22 per cent of the health care bill in Canada, the provinces want that increased to 35 per cent.

Such an increase would provide B-C with more than six-billion dollars a year in additional funding.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire