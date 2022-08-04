- Advertisement -

Smithers, Houston and Vanderhoof are a part of a new training program to help defuse racist incidents.

The province announced that a new Anti-Racism Community Stewards pilot program will educate people on leading anti- racism work.

Successful applicants will learn skills needed to offer training on how bystanders can address racist incidents and facilitate community dialogues on racism and discrimination.

The province added that this pilot project is the first anti-racism training of its kind and is developed and delivered by the Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre society.

Twenty spaces are available in the program with successful applicants beginning their training in October.

Additionally, participants will receive an honorarium and travel expenses will be covered.

Applications will be accepted online until August 11.