Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says more than thirty fishing violations were issued during an enforcement blitz.

This occurred during the long weekend where officers from the Terrace Detachment initiated different enforcement projects with partner agencies.

Rivers and tidal areas in the Terrace, New Aiyansh, Smithers and Kitimat areas were patrolled to conduct inspections of anglers.

Among the fisheries violations include:

Over daily limit of Chinook (tidal waters) x 3

Over possession limit of Halibut x7

Over possession limit of salmon (non-tidal waters) x12

Possessing fish that is uncountable, unidentifiable or unmeasurable x3

Failing to produce fishing license x1

Fishing without a license x1

Failing to comply with license condition x1

Fishing without classified waters license x2

Additionally, the DFO is investigating the possible illegal sale & transport of approximately 70 lbs of Dungeness crab

Fishery officials are reminding anglers that they should know the regulations before they go fishing and understand how to identify different salmon species.

DFO said that the August long weekend is typically the busiest weekend of the year for the Skeena Region.