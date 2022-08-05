- Advertisement -

The Vanderhoof RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Nicholas Norman John who has not been seen since July 27th.

On Saturday (July 30th), police received a report of a missing person, as John has not been seen by family and friends, which they say is out of character for him.

Police have made extensive patrols in the areas Nicholas has been known to frequent, however he has not been found.

There is reason to believe that he may have travelled to Prince George for the Canadian Native Fastball Championships, yet all efforts made to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Nicholas is described as:

Indigenous man

35 years old

154 lbs (70 kgs)

5’ 9 (175 cms)

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Slender build

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.