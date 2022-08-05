- Advertisement -

The unemployment rate raised slightly in the North Coast- Nechako region during the month of July, according to Statistics Canada.

Data released by the agency this morning (Friday) saw the region had an unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Labour Division Analyst, Vincent Ferrao said while it did go up slightly from last month we are in a better position than this time last year.

“Same time last year the unemployment rate was 7.9% so it has come down over the past 12 months. So, the 4.6% represents almost 2,000 people unemployed,” he said.

Ferrao added that in terms of people employed those numbers equate to around 40,000.

He also said that some industries saw an increase in employees.

“We have more people working in construction, we have more people in information, culture and recreation and more people in health care and social assistance,” Ferrao said.

He added that there were also some decreases in industries like manufacturing, accommodation and food services.

As for the province, the jobless mark remained similar to June with an unemployment rate of 4.7%.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate in Canada continues to be at a record low at 4.9%.