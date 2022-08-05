- Advertisement -

Temporary traffic changes are in effect for Seymour Lake Road in Smithers.

One-way traffic will be in effect until September 4 as a part of a trial to reduce congestion.

Seymour Lake Road can be accessed by travelling along Monckton Road and Gardiner Road.

The province added that signs will inform drivers of the change.

The Ministry of Transportation is working with the Seymour Lake Conservation Society and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to remedy congestion due to limited parking for motorists who access Seymour Lake using the road.

Following the trial the ministry will review the results and consider feedback from stakeholders and the public to determine if the changes should become permanent.