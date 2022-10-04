The Northwest Fire Centre is reminding people to use caution while burning campfires or category 2 and 3 open fires.
According to the NWFC, the region is experiencing a warm and dry fall, particularly in the Nadina Fire Zone.
There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the fire centre.
Officials say as a reminder and to prevent human caused wildfires, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and in accordance with regulations.
Piles may only be lit when the venting index is favourable.
Any conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:
- Ensure adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and to stop it from spreading
- Never burn in windy conditions
- Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material
- Never leave a fire unattended
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation the public is being told to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.