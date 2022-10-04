The Northwest Fire Centre is reminding people to use caution while burning campfires or category 2 and 3 open fires.

According to the NWFC, the region is experiencing a warm and dry fall, particularly in the Nadina Fire Zone.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the fire centre.

Officials say as a reminder and to prevent human caused wildfires, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner and in accordance with regulations.

Piles may only be lit when the venting index is favourable.

Any conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:

Ensure adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and to stop it from spreading

Never burn in windy conditions

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material

Never leave a fire unattended

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation the public is being told to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.