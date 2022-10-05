Advanced polls for the municipal election are now open.

They will be open until 8 p.m. this evening.

The public will be able to vote for School Trustees, Area Directors, Mayor and Council members.

In the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District advanced polls will be located at the Village of Burns Lake Office, District of Houston municipal office, Telkwa Community Hall and at the Town of Smithers Municipal Office.

Smithers residents who may not be able to vote today (Wednesday) have another chance to vote ahead of time on October 12 at Town Hall.

General Election Day is on October 15.