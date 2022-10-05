Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsMP's calling on Trudeau government to tighten restriction on facial recognition technology
News

MP’s calling on Trudeau government to tighten restriction on facial recognition technology

By Brendan Pawliw
Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

A Commons committee stated there should be a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology unless there’s permission from a court.

The committee is concerned about the threat to personal privacy from the unregulated practice.

It wants the federal government to establish new laws to govern the technology, including prohibitions against its use, and how it would be overseen and controlled.

Until that happens, it recommends that all use of facial recognition by police and businesses should be put on hold.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News