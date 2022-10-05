Two women are in hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a bear in northeastern B-C.

The RCMP say it happened just before 7 pm on Monday while the victims aged 30 and 48 were hiking on cross-country ski trails near Dawson Creek.

An hour later, officers found the bear guarding its victims and they had to shoot and kill the animal before the two women could be evacuated.

The victims were transported out of the area by paramedics and then medi-vacced with serious life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Police say back-country hikers across the country should carry bear spray if they’re in the woods.

Meanwhile, a south Cariboo woman is recovering from minor injuries after a bear encounter near 100 Mile House on Friday.