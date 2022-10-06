The provincial government says 54 new doctors have been hired to provide primary health care in communities across the province.

They’re the first newly-graduated doctors hired under a new incentive plan designed to solve the shortage of family physicians.

The new hires will be paid a base rate of 296-thousand dollars a year, plus a 25-thousand-dollar signing bonus.

There’s also assistance to help pay off student debt.

B-C health officials say talks continue with more than 60 other physicians.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire