Former Wildrose party leader Danielle Smith is Alberta’s new premier designate.

Smith won the leadership of the United Conservative Party on the sixth ballot last night, (Thursday) defeating six other candidates.

She’ll replace Jason Kenney, who decided in May to step down after winning only 51 percent support in a leadership review.

Smith has promised to stand up to what she sees as the federal government’s interference in Alberta’s prosperity.

Her most notable pledge has been to introduce a “sovereignty act,” which would allow the province to ignore federal laws and regulations it deems violates the province’s powers.

Legal experts have called the proposal unworkable, and illegal.

