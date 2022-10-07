The provincial government is promising to consider a suggestion that MLAs’ salaries be frozen.

Liberal House leader Todd Stone says he’ll introduce a private member’s bill this month to put the freeze in place for a year.

It would be a symbol to British Columbians that politicians understand the sacrifices people are making during this time of high inflation.

Smith says an increase scheduled for April could add around ten thousand dollars to a member’s paycheque.

NDP House leader Mike Farnworth says the matter will be discussed by the all-party committee that manages the legislature.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire